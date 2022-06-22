Steam Summer Sale 2022: Start date, time, next Steam sale games deals





Steam Summer Sale 2022 is expected to be launching in a matter of hours, with Valve’s annual PC gaming extravaganza set to launch this week. The Half Life and Steam Deck makers don’t announce the dates of their next Steam sales in advance, but fans can usually figure this out ahead of time – either thanks to leaks or looking at previous release schedules. And ahead of the Steam Summer Sale 2022 kicking off it looks like the start date and time leaked months beforehand.

The ever reliable Steam DB Twitter account leaked the dates for the Steam Summer Sale 2022 back in February. It’s thought the Steam Summer Sale 2022 will start at 6pm UK time on Thursday June 23 and run until the same time on July 7. So, Steam fans will have a fair bit of time to get one of the many bargains set to launch in the Steam Summer Sale 2022. The Steam Summer Sale is one of the biggest Steam events of the year, so should bring with it some of the best Steam discounts for 2022.

There should be plenty to choose from with thousands of games getting their price cut in last year’s Steam Summer Sale. Games that had money off in the previous Steam Summer Sale included the critically acclaimed Hades, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Disco Elysium and more. Here’s a list of some of the games included in the Steam Summer Sale 2021 so you can get an idea for the type of games that could be on offer for the 2022 edition…

Steam Summer Sale 2021 highlights: Hades, Cuphead, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Disco Elysium, Yakuza Like A Dragon, Sea of Thieves, Horizon Zero Dawn, Hollow Knight, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Control, Death Stranding, DOOM Eternal, Jedi Fallen Order, Metro Exodus, Civilization VI If you’re waiting for the Steam Summer Sale 2022 to grab a bargain, the good news is PC gamers can still get money-saving offers in the run. Right now Steam has slashed the prices of a number of big games such as PlayStation hit God of War and Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5, with deals on both of these popular games running until the next Steam sale is due to start. You can get 20 percent off both of these games right now, with the promotion ending at 6pm UK time on Thursday June 23.