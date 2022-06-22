Categories
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone, 75, spotted wearing same outfit two days in a row for A-list parties


Sylvester Stallone, 75, looked dapper last night as he attended a dinner hosted by Finch & Partners for the launch of Paramount+ UK.

The star-studded event took place at Chiltern Firehouse in London’s Marylebone and saw the legendary actor recycle a look from the night before.

Sylvester also wore the sleek navy suit and black shirt outfit on Monday evening to the Paramount+ UK Launch event.

The first night he completed the elegant look with some burgundy shoes, while, for the second party, he switched things up with snakeskin toe cap shoes.



