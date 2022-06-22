‘The Green Knight’ director David Lowery talks movies, marathons and cats – Preston Hollow

(Note: OCFF in partnership with For Oak Cliff launched a series of free filmmaking workshops for high schoolers in Dallas who may lack access to filmmaking resources, OCFF ‘s Barak Epstein says in a follow up. The first workshop in May included lectures from Lowery and fellow filmmaker Nick Brooks. A mini-documentary of the workshop, which participating students attend free, screens Friday night during the Texas Students Shorts Screening at Texas Theatre.)

Your movies are dreamlike and often open to a lot of interpretation. Do you enjoy talking to fans about your intentions? Are your intentions always clear to yourself? Do you enjoy public appearances and Q&A type events?

I really am terrified of public forums and Q&As. Not my strong suit! I love talking to movie fans, but I don’t like talking too much about my own intentions, even though they’re crystal clear to myself. My own clarity might puncture someone else’s suppositions and I don’t ever want to do that. I’d rather talk about other [people’s] movies.

Lastly, a few quick hits about you, personally, based on the public knowledge that you’re a vegan, a marathon runner and a cat lover:

Where do you find the best vegan food?

There is vegan food everywhere now. It’s great. I love all the vegan Tex-Mex options in DFW now, like Casa Del Vegano and Nunos. And it’s crazy that a place like Project Pollo exists down the street from my house.

Do you still run? Even in Texas outside in the heat?

I still run (just did my eighth full marathon and am aiming to do one more before running Dallas again in December). I get up at 4:30 a.m. to do long runs in the summer.

How are the cats?

All five cats are still the primary focus of my life. I spend most of my time taking pictures of them.