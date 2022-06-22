UK’s best car drives from Norfolk, the Highlands to the Jurassic Coast

According to data from Hyundai, more than 70 percent of drivers turn up to their destination with no recollection of the journey. The team scoured the UK to find the most memorable routes drivers will struggle to forget.
UK’s most memorable road trips (Hyundai)
- North Norfolk Coast: King’s Lynn to Cromer via the North Norfolk Coast
- Through Kielder Forest: Hexham Abbey to Hawick
- London after hours: Notting Hill to Greenwich
- Surrey Hills: Dorking to Petworth
- Edinburgh and East Lothian: Edinburgh to North Berwick
- From Highlands to Coast: Glenshee to Banff portion
- Dartmoor: Tavistock to Ashburton
- Welsh Coast: Llŷn Peninsula to Fron Haul
- Jurassic Coast: Swanage to Weymouth
- Somerset: Clifton in Bristol to Glastonbury
The UK’s most memorable route was a stunning drive from King’s Lynn to Cromer via the North Norfolk Coast.
Drivers will enjoy spectacular coastal views while passengers could spot a seal if they’re lucky.
On arrival, tourists could visit Cromer Pier, a Grade II listed structure and home to the Pavilion Theatre.
One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: “We found Cromer Pier beautiful even on a dull day.”
City lovers might prefer to try the UK’s third most stunning road trip route. London after dark will show off the city’s bright lights.
It’s best to attempt this road trip after dark to avoid some of the capital’s heavy rush hour traffic.
Passengers will enjoy gorgeous views of the river, taking in Big Ben and the Tower of London before ending in Greenwich.
Other gorgeous routes include a Jurassic coast adventure, the Welsh Coast, Dartmoor and Somerset.
Cognitive scientist, Dr Martha Newson said: “Part of what holds us together as families, communities or society are the memories that shape us and being able to reflect on our most defining experiences together.
“After years of lockdowns, the UK is making up for what feels like lost time.
“We have a deep need for memory making, reflected in the fact that 22 percent of respondents shared that they want to be more present in the moment and make more lasting memories during their journeys – it’s not about getting from A to B but really experiencing what the journey has to offer in all its glory.
“These journeys across the UK are part of what is bringing us back together, both physically and psychologically.”
