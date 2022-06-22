Umbrella Academy season 3: Netflix fans slam show for ‘butchering’ favourite character

She is undeniably the most affected by the show’s shifting timelines as she realises her daughter is no longer alive in the present day, though many fans think she took her response to the trauma a step too far.

Nowhere is this more evident than in episode four, Kugelblitz, in which she uses her abilities to try and force Luther (Tom Hopper) to sleep with her against his will.

On Reddit, Decent_Orange_1903 fumed: “That scene with Allison and Luther was disgusting.

“Trauma or not, that was attempted sexual assault. Already hating the fact that people are excusing it.”