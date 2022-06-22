Unions cave as pay talks resume ‘Strike didn’t quite go how they thought it would’

Mr Calder however warned of the next rail strike days not being as bad for Londoners as 60 percent of the services will be running on Thursday and Saturday. The travel expert explained why he thought unions were rethinking their strikes on rail services as peace talks have been pushed forward, instead of being held at the beginning of next week as he first expected. The union-imposed rail strikes have caused major chaos across the country as Britons have been struggling to get around effectively and those living in rural areas have had fewer opinions than others.

Mr Calder told Talk TV: “But there are other aspects, of course, you had problems.

“But tomorrow and on Saturday when we get strikes, we’re not going to have the entire London Underground shutting down.

“And for an awful lot of commuters in the capital, and once again apologies to anyone who lives outside of the M25, that is actually economically and in terms of the sheer number of people, going to make quite a difference.

“And I’m surprised that talks are happening today, I thought they would actually start next Monday after we’ve had the whole week.

“The fact that they’re starting today actually encourages me to think that maybe the unions are thinking hang on that didn’t quite go as we hoped it would.”

JUST IN: ‘It’s disgusting!’ Londoners shame RMT strikers for ‘screwing over’ commuters