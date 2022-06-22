Unions cave as pay talks resume ‘Strike didn’t quite go how they thought it would’

Mr Calder however warned of the next rail strike days not being as bad for Londoners as 60 percent of the services will be running on Thursday and Saturday. The travel expert explained why he thought unions were rethinking their strikes on rail services as peace talks have been pushed forward, instead of being held at the beginning of next week as he first expected. The union-imposed rail strikes have caused major chaos across the country as Britons have been struggling to get around effectively and those living in rural areas have had fewer opinions than others.
Mr Calder told Talk TV: “But there are other aspects, of course, you had problems.
“But tomorrow and on Saturday when we get strikes, we’re not going to have the entire London Underground shutting down.
“And for an awful lot of commuters in the capital, and once again apologies to anyone who lives outside of the M25, that is actually economically and in terms of the sheer number of people, going to make quite a difference.
“And I’m surprised that talks are happening today, I thought they would actually start next Monday after we’ve had the whole week.
“The fact that they’re starting today actually encourages me to think that maybe the unions are thinking hang on that didn’t quite go as we hoped it would.”
JUST IN: ‘It’s disgusting!’ Londoners shame RMT strikers for ‘screwing over’ commuters
Government and public condemnation has been hitting the RMT Union which is behind the rail strikes, as many Britons have been negatively affected.
Some school children sitting their exams in the UK have been unable to use the trains to travel in, and patients seeking medical care have been unable to access healthcare services also.
The RMT union boss Mick Lynch has been asking to meet with Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps for some time, and he has been refusing to acquiesce to his demands.
Mr Lynch has been pushing to receive an increase of 7 percent to rail workers’ wages and has declined to accept the offer of a 3 percent one.
READ MORE: Monkeypox outbreak onboard BA flight as crew forced to isolate after one tests positive
Tory MP Lee Anderson is one of many Government ministers to slam the ongoing strikes which are causing mass travel chaos across the country.
Mr Anderson said: “It’s obvious the unions are plotting to undermine our Government. After the most testing two years since the war this country needs to come together to get back on our feet.
“The unions do not care about the hardworking taxpayers who have dug deep to keep this country going.
“All they care about is bringing down a democratically elected Government.”
READ NEXT
Source link