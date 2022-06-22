Woman, 89, found brutally stabbed to death inside her own home

Police were called by paramedics to the address in Croydon, south London, at around 9.20pm, to a woman with stab injuries. The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene, which is on a residential and commercial road in the Thornton Heath neighbourhood.

A man in his 30s has been arrested at another address.

The pensioner’s family have been informed, and will be supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, My London reports.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had seen the woman around but did not know her well. They explained: “The first I knew about it was at about 9.30pm last night when a load of ambulances and police turned up.

“It wasn’t until this morning when the tape went up and police came to ask me about my doorbell footage that I realised someone was killed.

“It’s really sad because you read about stuff like this happening in Croydon and Thornton Heath all the time, it’s depressing.”

Another neighbour who did not wish to be named told MyLondon reporter Josh Bolton: “I didn’t know her, she was very old and I just saw her around occasionally.

“We’re scared seeing this right on our doorstep.”