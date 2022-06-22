Wordle 369 June 23 hints: Struggling with today’s Wordle? Three clues to help with answer

The weekend is almost here, and Wordle is back with yet another fiendish puzzle. The daily Wordle for June 23 is a tough one, and is almost certain to bring an end to one or two winning streaks. If you’re struggling with today’s Wordle, then don’t fret, because Express Online is here to help, courtesy of three spoiler-free hints to help you solve Wordle 369. Just head to the bottom of the page for those crucial clues. Good luck!
Perfect for when you’ve got five or ten minutes to spare, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.
To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.
If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.
The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.
If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.
Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 369 on June 23…
Wordle tips and tricks…
• Don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
• Avoid letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later on, when you have a better idea what the answer is.
• ‘AUDIO’ or ‘ARISE’ are good starting words, as they contain lots of vowels. If you use ‘AUDIO’, perhaps follow it up with something like ‘SPENT’ to incorporate even more common letters.
• Check out the daily hints provided by Express Online below…
Wordle 369 clues for June 23…
1. Wordle 369 starts with the letter B.
2. Wordle 369 contains just one vowel.
3. Right on the edge!
