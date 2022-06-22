Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after flooding

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Cars stretched beyond town here on Wednesday, along U.S. Highway 20 from the east and U.S. Highway 191 from the north, with all roads converging on the entrance of Yellowstone National Park for its reopening following the massive flooding last week.
The line of cars reached the town’s edges until around noon, with early morning wait times ranging from 45 minutes to upwards of three hours. But once inside the park, traffic spread out along the southern loop, which includes Old Faithful, Lake Village and Canyon Village.
Less than 5,000 vehicles entered the south loop on Wednesday, half of the 10,000 or more vehicles the park would normally see, according to Yellowstone National Park. Of those, less than 1% of vehicles were turned around for having the wrong license plate.
“While it’s too early to tell if the license plate system worked, it appears to have done its job by cutting our normal traffic counts by half,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a news release.
For Irv Reed, who traveled from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday was the final day they could possibly see Yellowstone on their eight-day trip.
With a license plate ending in an odd number, Reed and his family opted to rent a car with an even number so they could enter the park. They weren’t the only ones with that plan — the rental company said there were multiple people calling looking for license plates ending in an even number, according to Reed.
As they approached the park entrance around 9:30 a.m., they had been in line since 7:30 a.m., and were looking forward to seeing Old Faithful.
Many of the people in line in the morning hours just before the park’s 8 a.m. opening said they were prepared for backups but weren’t quite expecting it to be so long.
Paul Paradise from Bend, Oregon, said he expected the line to start closer to the park’s entrance, but he and his wife were thankful the park was opened and they would be able to make their way inside to see wildlife.
As of about 8 a.m., they had been in line for 45 minutes since leaving their KOA campground and still had about half a mile to go before hitting the entrance.
Some people had originally planned more days in the park but with the alternating license plates, their planned time was halved. Still, they were glad the park was open.
Jessica Frazier, from Kansas, has spent a year planning her Yellowstone trip. As news of the park’s closure circulated the country in the week after the flooding, she and her husband began making backup plans.
While they were expecting to have four days in the park, Frazier said they would make the most of their two days and had a Wednesday night reservation at a National Park Service campground.
Local and park officials said people were overall understanding of the delays and understood the entry system, crediting Sholly with clear communication since the natural disaster.
Shane Grube, chief of the Hebgen Basin Fire District, said everyone seemed to be following the rules. Shortly after the park’s opening, there was a cluster of buffalo and elk near the gates, potentially contributing to the slow entry, he said.
While it’s not uncommon to have park entry backed up into town during the summer months, Grube said he had only seen it that delayed a handful of times, including the day following an eclipse.
“Everyone is excited to finally get in the park,” he said.
Chris Flesch, chief ranger with Yellowstone National Park, walked the lines near the gate, handing out maps and answering questions.
The first cars were lining up around 4:30 a.m., with staff arriving at 6 a.m., according to Flesch. Anticipating the entry line could back up, staff began pre-screening license plates, accepting passes and staging vehicles around two miles beyond the gates before the official open.
“It’s flowing really well once they’re inside (the park),” he said, adding the opening was going smoothly.
While the west entrance to the park is typically the busiest, Flesch said there’s been “significant interest” at the other two open gates in Cody and Jackson, Wyoming, on Wednesday. He estimated there were over 100 cars lined up at each entrance ahead of the 8 a.m. opening.
“We’re excited to welcome the visiting public to their national park,” Flesch said.
Katrina Wiese, president of West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, said there was a good energy in the town Wednesday, with people excited to be back in the swing of the summer season.
“The visitor’s center has been hopping,” she said.
Visitors seems to be aware of the new limited entry system, which Wiese called “simplistically brilliant,” and are shifting their plans around it.
“It helped salvage the summer season for Yellowstone after such a devastation,” she said.
The line started to back up and gridlock the town around 6 a.m., Wiese said.
But it wasn’t uncommon for West Yellowstone to be gridlocked for a few hours in the morning during the summer months, Wiese said. It’s possible the mornings could look similar to Wednesday’s line, but it would depend on the level of visitation.
“The main thing we keep pushing is just to be patient. This is a new system for the park,” she said.
Once past the gates on Wednesday, the traffic thinned and visitors spread out, with green hills giving way to blue skies.
As the day wore on, the park looked as it would on a typical summer day, featuring the occasional backups and filled parking lots surrounding the more popular spots, like Fountain Paint Pots, Grand Prismatic and Fairy Falls.
There were scattered signs of flood impacts along the route, including the closure of the Firehole Loop due to undercutting of the road.
For those who came to the park for its rivers, like Brian Grivna from Minnesota, the waters promised happy fishing. Grivna and his wife, Jane Grivna, have been coming to West Yellowstone to fish nearby rivers for the last 25 years.
Within their first 15 minutes on the Madison River, the trio — Grivna, Jane and their friend John Graham — had caught two fish. If the group decided to fish inside the park waters Thursday, Grivna said they would aim to be at the gates earlier, closer to 6 a.m.
Visitors who spoke to the Chronicle all had a story to share of rearranged plans, hopes for the day, appreciation for park staff and a connection to Yellowstone that made it easier to weather delays and last week’s uncertainty.
Liz Lissie from Belgium said she and her partner arrived the day the park closed last week. Uncertain of what would happen next, they traveled to Arizona and visited the Grand Canyon.
Hearing of the park’s reopening, the duo rescheduled their original flight departing Wednesday evening to Thursday morning so they could have a day in the park.
As they watched a herd of bison laze about in a field, Lissie said she was happy to have the day and was looking forward to seeing Grand Prismatic and Old Faithful.
Amanda Wilhelm and her family were among the hundreds waiting for the dependable burst of water and steam from Old Faithful. Wilhelm had previously worked at Lake Village, and she and her husband were engaged in Hayden Valley.
Wilhelm and her family arrived in the area June 16 and originally planned to stay in Gardiner and backpack throughout the park. With the extensive damages in the north, the family opted to book rooms in West Yellowstone.
While it took them two hours to get inside the park, she was thankful to have the time to share the park and the places within it with her daughter.
“The trip, it’s for her to see the places from all the stories I would tell,” Wilhelm said.
