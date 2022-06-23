A Plague Tale: Requiem Releases October 18 on Game Pass – Xbox Wire

A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence by Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment, revealed its release date with an Extended Gameplay trailer. The game will be available on October 18, pre-order it now on Xbox Series X|S and PC, or be prepared to pre-install it through Game Pass, in order to be the first to play when it’ll officially release!

In the new extended gameplay sequence, follow Amicia and Hugo as they make their way through a massive ochre-red quarry overwhelmed with soldiers eager to capture them. Fortunately, the duo has many new tricks up their sleeve and doesn’t shy away from getting their hands dirty. Watch how it all plays out and get ready to embark on their heart-rending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival.

Six months have passed since Amicia and Hugo defeated Grand Inquisitor Vitalis Bénévent and foiled the Inquisition’s nefarious plans. With Hugo’s curse now seemingly under control, the siblings escape their devastated homeland and travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and find a definitive cure to Hugo’s affliction.

But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats.

Pre-order A Plague Tale: Requiem now! The game will release October 18 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and will also be available Day One with Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud.