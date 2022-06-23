Apple raises Apple Music Student plan price to $6 a month in US, UK & Canada | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has quietly raised the price of its Apple Music Student plan to $6 in the U.S., U.K., and Canada about a month after hiking prices in other countries.

As spotted by app developer Michael Burkhardt (via 9to5Mac), the Apple Music Student plan now costs $5.99 in the U.S. instead of $4.99.

The price change in the U.S., U.K., and Canada appears to have occurred on June 22 or June 23, since an archived version of Apple’s webpage showed the price being $4.99. Apple has yet to publicly announce the pricing change.

Pricing for other Apple Music plans remains unchanged. The standard plan still costs $9.99, a Family plan costs $14.99, and Apple Music Voice Plan costs $4.99.

The pricing change in North America and the U.K. comes about a month after Apple Music raised prices in multiple countries like Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Africa.