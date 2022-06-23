ASUN Announces Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule – Kennesaw State University Athletics

Season Ticket Interest Form Basketball Deposit Information

KENNESAW, Ga. – The ASUN Conference announced its slate for the upcoming 2022-23 women’s basketball season Thursday and the Owls will host eight home games under second-year head coach Octavia Blue . The schedule consists of 18 games over a nine-week span.

KSU welcomes Austin Peay to the Convocation Center for its home opener on Jan. 5. The Owls and Governors are set for their first matchup since 2016, with the all-time series tied at two games apiece.



Kennesaw State begins ASUN play with four of its first five games on the road. This includes trips to Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 2), Bellarmine (Jan. 7), Lipscomb (Jan. 12) and Austin Peay (Jan. 14).



After a three-game road trip, the Owls return home as they square off with Jacksonville State (Jan. 19), North Alabama (Jan. 26) and Central Arkansas (Jan. 28). In between the homestand, the Owls travel to Jacksonville State (Jan. 21) for a rivalry matchup.



KSU begins February with four of the next six contests away from home. These feature road matchups at Queens (Feb. 2), Liberty (Feb. 4), Jacksonville (Feb. 16) and North Florida (Feb. 18).



Kennesaw State hosts two home games in the middle of the road swing. The Owls battle two Kentucky foes as Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 9) and Bellarmine (Feb. 11) travel to The Nest.



The Owls conclude ASUN action with three straight home matchups, including one against defending ASUN Champion Florida Gulf Coast (Feb. 23). KSU also hosts Stetson (Feb. 25) and Queens (Mar. 1) to wrap up the conference slate.

To keep up with the latest Kennesaw State women’s basketball news, follow the team on Twitter @KSUOwlNation and @KSUOwlsWBB or by liking Kennesaw State University on Facebook.

