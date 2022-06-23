Be a guest on Money Clinic podcast

The FT’s Money Clinic podcast will be making a series of episodes tracking how the cost of living crisis is affecting people aged 20-40.

You could be . . .

Worried about the rising cost of rent and energy bills

Grappling with the high cost of childcare

Trying to achieve a financial milestone, such as buying a house

Thinking about moving jobs to increase your pay

Self-employed and worried about the future for you and your business.

Presenter Claer Barrett is especially keen to talk to people living and working in the UK who regularly send money to family based overseas.

Guests on the podcast are only ever identified by their first names. We can record you online, or you can travel into the FT’s London studio.

The time commitment required would be approximately one hour a month over a 5-6 month period.

If that sounds like something you’d like to do, send a few lines about yourself and your situation to money@ft.com marking your email “podcast” and please make sure you include a contact telephone number.