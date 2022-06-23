Brand new EV with a range of 500 miles taking part in Goodwood Speed Festival

Thousands of EV enthusiasts will be flocking to West Sussex over the next few days in hope of spotting some of the most exciting electrically-powered cars. One of those is the new Lucid Air GTP, which made its debut at Goodwood on Thursday.
The vehicle took on the famous hill climb.
The Lucid is manufactured in San Francisco and has been branded as the most powerful EV in North America.
Ben Collins, the driver of the Lucid and the original Top Gear Stig, introduced the car at the top of the famous hill.
He said: “This is a Lucid Air GTP. It’s a new model.
The model is powered by dual electric motors producing a total output of 1035bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of just 2.6sec.
It is also equipped with a glass canopy windscreen-roof, a 34-inch cockpit display with 5k resolution, heated front seats, LED headlights and more than 30 driver assistance features.
The car has 21-inch wheels with bespoke Pirelli tyres, but the Performance model gains an exclusive alloy design.
Five exterior colours are available: Stellar White, Cosmos Silver, Zenith Red, Infinite Black and Quantum Grey.
The model can charge at speeds of up to 350kW, which, Lucid claims, can add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes.
The car will be launched in Europe later this year.
