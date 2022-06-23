Brand new EV with a range of 500 miles taking part in Goodwood Speed Festival

Thousands of EV enthusiasts will be flocking to West Sussex over the next few days in hope of spotting some of the most exciting electrically-powered cars. One of those is the new Lucid Air GTP, which made its debut at Goodwood on Thursday.

The vehicle took on the famous hill climb.

The Lucid is manufactured in San Francisco and has been branded as the most powerful EV in North America.

Ben Collins, the driver of the Lucid and the original Top Gear Stig, introduced the car at the top of the famous hill.

He said: “This is a Lucid Air GTP. It’s a new model.

