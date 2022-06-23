Britney Spears says getting married and moving house wasn’t ‘smartest thing’

Britney Spears has told fans that she is “in shock” following her marriage to Sam Asghari in June.

The popstar, 40, also confessed that she is yet fly out on her honeymoon and has instead bought a new house with her husband, 28, which she labelled as “not the smartest thing to do”.

She captioned the snap, writing: “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!”

Britney told her 41.6 million followers that her dogs were in “pig heaven” because her new garden was “sick”.

She said: “Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!!”







The Toxic singer then went onto reassure her fans she would continue to share updates of her life as she says it “keeps [her] on track” before stating “life is good”.

“Change is so great,” she siad, before adding: “As my kids say … that’s fetch !!! Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!

“I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good”

Britney’s latest post to social media comes after she deleted her Instagram after her wedding to Sam.







Many of her fans were concerned for her welfare after she had been very active on her account prior.

Before deactivating her Instagram, Britney had blasted her family and her brother in particular for the way they had previously treated her.

The songstress’ older brother Bryan had claimed to have been asked to attend her wedding to Sam, but said he was already busy with his daughter’s graduation.

Britney’s Instagram statement suggested a different story as she signed off her rant, writing: “GO F*** YOURSELF Bryan – F*** you”.

