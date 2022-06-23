Chris Pratt: ‘Jurassic’ Movies Are For The Kid In Everybody

The Jurassic Park movie franchise has been entertaining moviegoers for nearly three decades, building an audience that now spans several generations. Chris Pratt, who has starred in all three of the Jurassic World movies (including the latest, Jurassic World: Dominion), thinks that as long as they keep making Jurassic movies, new generations will keep watching. Why? Because he thinks the films appeal directly to anyone with a childlike sense of wonder … especially children. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theaters.
