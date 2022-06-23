CSC, Athletics Canada announce 43-athlete squad to compete at Commonwealth Games | CBC Sports

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) and Athletics Canada announced on Tuesday the 43-athlete team that will be representing Team Canada at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Headlining the group will be sprint stars Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown, along with pole vaulter Alysha Newman.

“With 13 medals won in athletics at the last Commonwealth Games, we know this talented group of athletes will contribute greatly to the Canadian results in athletics this summer,” said Scott Stevenson, Executive Director of Team Canada 2022 in a release.

The list includes 10 Paralympic athletes who had already been chosen to compete at the event.

Three-time Paralympian Josh Cassidy and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Alex Dupont, who also won gold in the T54 1,500-metre event at the last Commonwealth Games highlight that group.

“This is a very diverse group of talented athletes who have been selected to this team,” Para Head Coach and Lead of Para Performance at Athletics Canada, Carla Nicholls said in a release. “I have no doubt that we will see some incredible performances from this team.”

The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, with the Athletics competitions running from July 30 to August 7.

Canadian athletics roster