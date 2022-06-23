CSC, Athletics Canada announce 43-athlete squad to compete at Commonwealth Games | CBC Sports

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) and Athletics Canada announced on Tuesday the 43-athlete team that will be representing Team Canada at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Headlining the group will be sprint stars Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown, along with pole vaulter Alysha Newman.
“With 13 medals won in athletics at the last Commonwealth Games, we know this talented group of athletes will contribute greatly to the Canadian results in athletics this summer,” said Scott Stevenson, Executive Director of Team Canada 2022 in a release.
The list includes 10 Paralympic athletes who had already been chosen to compete at the event.
Three-time Paralympian Josh Cassidy and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Alex Dupont, who also won gold in the T54 1,500-metre event at the last Commonwealth Games highlight that group.
“This is a very diverse group of talented athletes who have been selected to this team,” Para Head Coach and Lead of Para Performance at Athletics Canada, Carla Nicholls said in a release. “I have no doubt that we will see some incredible performances from this team.”
The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, with the Athletics competitions running from July 30 to August 7.
Canadian athletics roster
- Camryn Rogers (Hammer Throw), Richmond, B.C.
- Sarah Mitton (Shot put), North York, Ont.
- Adam Keenan (Hammer Throw), Victoria
- Evan Dunfee (10km Race Walk), Richmond, B.C.
- Kyra Constantine (4x400m Relay), Brampton, Ont.
- Natassha McDonald (4x400m Relay), Brampton, Ont.
- Lauren Gale (4x400m Relay), Ottawa
- Aiyanna Stiverne (4x400m Relay), Laval, Que.
- Zoe Sherar (4x400m Relay), Toronto
- Andre De Grasse (4x100m Relay), Markham, Ont.
- Aaron Brown (4x100m Relay), Toronto
- Jerome Blake (4x100m Relay), Kelowna, BC
- Brendon Rodney (4x100m Relay), Etobicoke, ON
- Malachi Murray (4x100m Relay), Edmonton
- Pierce LePage (Decathlon), Whitby, Ont.
- Jillian Weir (Hammer Throw), Kingston, Ont.
- Rowan Hamilton (Hammer Throw), Chilliwack, B.C.
- Elizabeth Gleadle (Javelin), Vancouver
- Alysha Newman (Pole Vault), Delaware, Ont.
- Malik Metivier (400m hurdles), Toronto
- Ethan Katzberg (Hammer Throw), Nanaimo, B.C
- Christabel Nettey (Long Jump),Surrey, B.C.
- Lindsey Butterworth (800m), North Vancouver, B.C.
- Lucia Stafford (1500m), Toronto
- Michelle Harrison (100m hurdles), Saskatoon
- Brittany Crew (Shot Put), Toronto
- John Gay (3000m Steeplechase), Kelowna, B.C.
- Madeleine Kelly (800m), Pembroke, Ont.
- Anicka Newell (Pole Vault), Saskatoon
- Kaila Butler (Hammer Throw), Port Coquitlam, B.C.
- William Paulson (1500m), Quebec City
- Noelle Montcalm (400m hurdles), Windsor, Ont.
- Julie-Anne Staehli (5000m), Lucknow, Ont.
