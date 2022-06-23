Drivers ‘strongly recommended’ to avoid key hypermiling tips over road safety fears

Tube and rail strikes have largely brought the country to a standstill as rail workers take action over pay, redundancy and changes to working practices. The AA has warned that the worst affected roads are likely to be the main motorways, as well as some rural and suburban areas.

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, advised drivers to remain safe on the roads and not alter their habits.

He said: “We know that motorists are going to feel a lot more anxious about getting out on the roads this week.

“Especially with air and rail travel disruption pushing more traffic on UK roads and record fuel prices adding significant pressure for daily commuters.

“An increase in traffic will significantly impact travel times, all motorists need to ensure that they are planning their journey’s ahead of time and leaving themselves enough time to get to their destination.

