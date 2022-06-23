Drivers ‘strongly recommended’ to avoid key hypermiling tips over road safety fears

Tube and rail strikes have largely brought the country to a standstill as rail workers take action over pay, redundancy and changes to working practices. The AA has warned that the worst affected roads are likely to be the main motorways, as well as some rural and suburban areas.
Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, advised drivers to remain safe on the roads and not alter their habits.
He said: “We know that motorists are going to feel a lot more anxious about getting out on the roads this week.
“Especially with air and rail travel disruption pushing more traffic on UK roads and record fuel prices adding significant pressure for daily commuters.
“An increase in traffic will significantly impact travel times, all motorists need to ensure that they are planning their journey’s ahead of time and leaving themselves enough time to get to their destination.
Mark Akbar, Managing Director at CarStore, also urged drivers to follow basic driving advice to ensure they don’t get caught out on the roads.
He called on motorists to keep calm regardless of the circumstances.
Mr Akbar added: “The best way to avoid traffic is not to contribute to it.
“Travelling outside of peak times, such as setting off early in the morning or later at night, can help drivers avoid long queues and frustrating diversions.
“Again, check GPS-based apps or tune in to the local radio before setting off, so you know what to expect.
“Brush up on the Highway Code and stay alert. With temporary road closures popping up across the country, jolly drivers in a hurry to get to events, and plenty of distractions on the road, it’s as important as ever to remain calm behind the wheel.
“A whopping one in five accidents on the UK’s roads are down to dangerous driving – many of which could be avoided.”
