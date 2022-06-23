Every Mel Brooks Movie Ranked, According To IMDB

Mel Brooks is a legendary actor, writer, director, and comedian. He has created some iconic and successful films, all touched by his unique comedy style. Brooks is best known for Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. However, Mel Brooks’s career has spanned decades, beginning in 1950, and he has many accolades to his name.







Part of Mel Brooks’ appeal, besides the well-thought-out gags and timeless humor, is that he can parody a film in a way that also pays tribute to the original work. All of Mel Brooks’ movies have been ranked on IMDb, and he’s recognized as one of the few people who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and a Grammy.

11 Dracula: Dead And Loving It Is A Lovable Parody – 5.8

Dracula: Dead And Loving It is Brooks’ lowest-rated film on IMDB with a score of 5.8/10. However, that doesn’t mean it is unloved. Various fan reviews find the 1995 Dracula parody hilarious and on par with some of Brooks’s past works.

In Dracula: Dead and Loving It, Mel Brooks puts his unique spin on the classic Dracula tale. Dead and Loving It excellently parodies Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the 1992 vampire film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The 1995 film stars some frequent Mel Brooks regulars, such as Harvey Korman, Amy Yasbeck, and Mark Blankfield. Dracula was played by comedic legend Leslie Nielsen.

Life Stinks is a different direction than Brooks’ usual work; rather than a parody, the film is a commentary on class differences in America told through the lens of a dramatic comedy. In Life Stinks, Brooks plays Goddard Bolt, a wealthy businessman who makes a bet with his rival Vance Crasswell (Jeffrey Tambor). Crasswell challenges Bolt to live on the streets of L.A. without his money or home for 30 days.

Mel Brooks wrote and directed Life Stinks, which wasn’t a commercial success and is rated 5.9/10 on IMDB. While the reviews for Life Stinks are mixed, those discovering Brooks’ impressive body of work are encouraged to watch this fish-out-water tale to see the different side of Brooks’s storytelling.

9 The Twelve Chairs Pits Three Strangers Against Eachother – 6.4

The Twelve Chairs is based on the 1928 novel of the same name but is not a classic Mel Brooks parody. Instead, Brooks adds dry comedy to the famous story about a race between a conman, a fallen aristocrat, and a priest. The three strangers attempt to steal one of twelve chairs, one with priceless jewels sewn inside, during the Russian Revolution.

The Twelve Chairs features Dom DeLuise as Father Fyodor, Frank Langella as Ostep Bender, and Ron Moody as Vorobyaninov. Mel Brooks plays Tikon, a minor role at the film’s beginning. The Twelve Chairs marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between DeLuise and Brooks.

8 High Anxiety Pays Tribute To Alfred Hitchcock – 6.6

In 1977, Mel Brooks paid tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock with High Anxiety. Starring Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, Harvey Korman, and Dick Van Patten, High Anxiety takes classic elements from Hitchcock’s films and adds a satirical twist. While reviews for High Anxiety are mixed, the opinion Brooks cared about the most was Hitchcock’s, who was so flattered that he sent Brooks expensive wine and a note of approval.

Brooks plays Dr. Richard H. Thorndyke, a psychiatrist with an intense fear of heights. Dr. Thorndyke begins work at a hospital but quickly realizes that the doctors are hiding secrets they’d kill to keep hidden.

As the film’s title suggests, Silent Movie pays homage to the silent film era and the slapstick comedian talents of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. True to silent movie form, the story is told without dialogue and uses intertitles, and the actors used expressions to act out the storylines.

Released in 1976, Silent Movie centers around the once-famous film director Mel Funn (Mel Brooks) and his friends Marty Eggs (Marty Feldman) and Dom Bell (Dom DeLuise). The trio attempts to get the first silent movie produced in nearly forty years. Silent Movie features cameos from some of the biggest stars at the time, including Paul Newman, Liza Minnelli, Burt Reynolds, and Anne Bancroft.

6 Robin Hood: Men In Tights Uses Elements From Other Robin Hood Titles – 6.7

The legendary folk hero Robin Hood is given the Mel Brooks treatment in Robin Hood: Men in Tights. In this 1993 medical comedy, all versions of the Robin Hood tale are parodied in some way. While the plot closely resembles Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Men in Tights also takes elements from Disney’s Robin Hood and The Adventures of Robin Hood, which starred Errol Flynn.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights stars Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, Dave Chappelle as Ahchoo, Amy Yasbeck as Maid Marian, and Richard Lewis and Prince John. The cast also included Brooks movie regulars Dom DeLuise and Dick Van Patten.

5 Mel Brooks Never Intended History Of The World: Part I To Get A Sequel – 6.8

History of the World: Part I features some of Mel Brooks’ most iconic scenes, such as the Busby Berkeley-style Spanish Inquisition musical number. History of the World: Part I takes place at various historical points, starting with the Stone Age and ending with The French Revolution.

The film ends with a mock trailer for History of the World: Part II. However, Mel Brooks never planned to produce a sequel. Instead, the film’s title was a joke that referenced The History of the World Volume 1 by Sir Walter Raleigh, a prisoner who was executed before he could finish Volume 2. However, in October 2021, it was announced that History of the World: Part II was in the works as a series for Hulu.





4 Spaceballs Is A Space Opera Parody – 7.1

Mel Brooks’s space opera parody was 1987’s Spaceballs. While the film takes most of its elements from the Star Wars trilogy, Brooks’ 1987 film also parodies Star Trek, Alien, and Planet of the Apes. While critics felt that Brooks’s Star Wars parody was 10 years too late, Spaceballs became a cult classic and a fan favorite. According to user reviews, Spaceballs currently sits at 7.1/10 on IMDb.

Spaceballs focuses on Bill Pullman as the pilot Lone Starr and his companion Barf (John Candy). They take on the job of saving Princess Vespa from the dreaded Spaceballs, led by Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and President Skroob (Mel Brooks).





3 Gene Wilder And Mel Brooks Won An Award For The Producers – 7.5

The Producers is a 1967 movie starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom respectively. While he doesn’t star in the film, Mel Brooks wrote and directed this satirical story. The Producers follows a Broadway producer and an unhappy accountant who hatch a scheme when they realize they can make more money with a flop than with a hit.

Despite the mixed reviews upon its release, The Producers still gained the attention of the Academy Awards. There, Mel Brooks won the award for Original Screenplay, and Gene Wilder was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.





2 Blazing Saddles Was Selected For Preservation In The National Film Registry – 7.7

Blazing Saddles is one of Mel Brooks’s most popular and commercially successful films. The movie tackles some heavy topics with humor, but doesn’t lose the overall message. Blazing Saddles stars Cleavon Little as Bart; a railroad worker who’s appointed the new Sheriff of Rock Ridge by the corrupt politician Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman). With the help of Jim (Gene Wilder), Bart continues to outsmart Lamarr at every turn in his pursuit to destroy the town of Rock Ridge.

Blazing Saddles was co-written by Mel Brooks, Richard Pryor, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, and Alan Uger. Blazing Saddles became a hit with critics and audiences and, in 2006, was selected by the National Film Registry for preservation.





1 Young Frankenstein Is Mel Brooks’ Most Iconic Movie – 8

The most iconic movie in Mel Brooks’ body of work is 1974’s Young Frankenstein. An ode to the classic Universal Monster movies, Young Frankenstein stars Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein. While Frederick spent his life escaping his family’s reputation, his grandfather leaves everything to him.

Frederick travels to Transylvania and believes that he can reanimate the dead upon discovering his grandfather’s lost work. Young Frankenstein is acclaimed by critics and fans and was a box office success upon its release in 1974.

