Fern Britton causes stir as she admits to ‘throwing knickers’ at Sir Tom Jones from crowd

Fern Britton, 64, has candidly confessed she “threw knickers” at Sir Tom Jones during his show last night while enjoying the concert from the crowd with pals. The former This Morning star shared the cheeky admission after attending the concert in Port Eliot Estate, Cornwall.

She took to Twitter to upload a picture she took of Sir Tom during his performance as she stood in the crowd just a few feet away from him.

Fern captioned the shot: “The incredible Sir Tom Jones performing at the Port Eliot Estate in cornwall last night.

“He was amazing! and yes of course we threw knickers!” (sic)

Fans of the TV star appeared amused by the cheeky tweet as they joined in on the joke.