First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Florida this week

She’s scheduled to visit Palm Beach County as part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative before traveling to Surfside for a memorial event.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is taking a trip to the Sunshine State this week.

On Thursday afternoon, she is scheduled to fly into Palm Beach International Airport where she’ll meet with the press before taking a tour of a health center in West Palm Beach.

Her visit is part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative “to highlight the importance of private sector commitments and collaboration in the effort to end cancer as we know it.”

The first lady will be joined by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm and Ambassador Nancy Brinker to discuss the importance of access to cancer screenings and patient navigation services.

FoundCare Palm Springs is a federally qualified health center that established a women’s health center offering breast and cervical cancer screenings with the support of the Promise Fund of Florida.

Dr. Biden paid a similar visit to Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center in February for the Cancer Moonshot initiative. She met with doctors to learn more about the facility and discuss the administration’s goal to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years and improve the experiences of people living with the disease.

Moffitt is Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, recognizing it as being a top facility for scientific discoveries and promising cancer treatments.