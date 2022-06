Last year’s high death rate of BBLs is a result of a tremendous backlog of scheduled surgeries that could not be performed due to the pandemic lockdown. In 2021, South Florida surgeons saw an increase in patients — both previously consulted clients and new ones.

Fatigue is said to be the cause of death of a 33-year-old woman who died at the hands of Dr. John Sampson last summer. The patient was scheduled for an 8:30 pm surgery, making her his seventh surgery of the day.