Forest Hills School District approves new resolution ‘banning anti-racism’ Updated: 11:34 PM EDT Jun 22, 2022

The Forest Hills School Board approved legislation that will ban “anti-racism training and teaching” at a meeting Wednesday night.Titled “Resolution to Create a Culture of Kindness and Equal Opportunity for All Students and Staff,” the resolution aims to have the FHSD “declare its official opposition to the use of race-based and/or identity-based training, curricula, and methodology in public education.” At the meeting, one student expressed why knowing and studying the opposed theories is important. “It’s a chance to understand those harmful actions of the past and learn how to respect those who are different from us while working towards a more inclusive future,” said student Collin Owens. One parent with four children in the district said she is concerned by not only being a minority parent but also raising biracial children in the “new environment”. “I don’t want my children going to a school where they can’t talk about who they are and come from their own perspective and bring their own identity and its unbelievable to me,” parent Geneva Green said. “When you talk to your grandparents you ask them about their experiences and you try to understand where they are coming from you don’t just only discuss the things you have in common. “In a press release announcing the meeting, the school district says:”FHSD will not utilize Critical Race Theory, intersectionality, identity, or anti-racism curriculum, for student education or any staff training. With this statement, FHSD reiterates that: ● Schools may not use race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, or culture as a consideration when hiring or administering academic programs or evaluation systems. ● Neither schools, nor instructors or guest speakers, shall have student participate in class or complete assignments that require, guide, or nudge the student to consider his or her race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture as a deficiency or a label to stereotype the student as having certain biases, prejudices or other unsavory moral characteristics or beliefs based on these immutable characteristics. ● Schools shall not discipline differently on the basis of race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture.● Schools shall not engage in stereotyping based upon race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture, including ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or belief.● Schools shall not force individuals to admit privilege or oppression, or to “reflect,” “deconstruct,” or “confront” their identities based on race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, ethnicity, or culture.”The proposed resolution comes less than a month after the cancelation of the district’s Diversity Day, which students responded to with an organized walkout.Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Nagle Middle school (1500 Nagel Road).