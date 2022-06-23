Get 45% off the Razer Kraken V3 X gaming headset on Amazon

No gaming PC setup is complete without a quality audio solution, which means finding the best gaming headset to complement the rest of your hardware is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, gracing your ears with a premium sound doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, with options like the Razer Kraken V3 X being available for cheap right now on Amazon.

You’ll normally find the Razer Kraken V3 X listed with its $69.99 MSRP, but it’s currently available for just $39.75 on Amazon, netting you a saving of 43% ($30.24). Meanwhile, those in the UK can nab themselves this set of gaming cans with a 45% (£31.30) discount, bringing the price down to a reasonable £38.69.

Weighing just 285g, the Razer Kraken V3 X puts ultra-light comfort at the centre of its design philosophy. You’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in the best PC games with this headset on your noggin, as its soft headband padding and memory foam ear cushions make you completely forget you’re wearing headphones.

Powered by Razer Triforce 40mm drivers, the Razer Kraken V3 X delivers a well-rounded sound signature, with roaring bass and rich trebles. Communication with your teammates shouldn’t be a problem either, thanks to the included Razer Hyperclear cardioid microphone.

Check Prices Check Prices

If you want to get your new headset to your door as quickly as it’ll bring music to your ears, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will you speed up the delivery time of your order, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.