Categories
Entertainment

Hallmark Movies Now Enters India Via OTTplay Partnership


Crown Media sees a market in India for sappy romantic dramas frequently packaged around American country music stars. 

The company’s Hallmark Movies Now subscription streaming service will now be offered by local entertainment review and recommendation platform OTTplay. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.