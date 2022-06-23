Horror as British couple thrown off Air Canada flight for NO REASON





Richard Brailey, 71, and wife Patricia, 66, were meant to go from Montreal to London with Air Canada but were ejected by armed police with no explanation. The couple were given no reason for their ejection, but were later told by airline staff in the terminal that they may have been thrown off for being drunk or not wearing masks.

They were left mystified because they had not been drinking and had been wearing masks constantly in their seats as they waited for the plane to take off shortly after midnight on Monday. Other passengers thrown off the plane allegedly included a pregnant woman, a couple with two children, at least three members of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team and the doctor for the Aston Martin team who had been in Montreal for the Grand Prix over the weekend. Mr Brailey insisted that he had not seen any other passengers misbehaving or failing to follow instructions from cabin staff on the plane. He and his wife were forced to spend the night in the airport as they could not find a room in a hotel.

Air Canada today appeared to admit that Mr and Mrs Brailey may have been thrown off the plane by mistake. A statement released by the airline said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident involving a group of 25 customers who were removed from our flight from Montreal to London Monday night, due to disruptive behaviour. “We understand that there are allegations that in the course of removing these passengers, certain unrelated individuals were deplaned as well. “Some of these deplaned customers were rebooked this morning and are on their way to their final destination. READ MORE: Pensions set to rise by 10 percent with triple lock reinstated

“Once our investigation is completed, we will follow up with the customers.”

Meanwhile their luggage, which was already loaded on the plane, was flown to Heathrow without them, and is still stuck in the logjam of bags waiting for collection at Terminal 2. The couple from Hertfordshire were initially told that Air Canada was not responsible for them and that they could not get on another of the airline's flights for at least 24 hours. One of their sons spent £1,300 on booking an alternative flight home for them on another airline, which was due to leave on Tuesday night. But Air Canada had a change of heart yesterday and put them on one of its flights to New York, and a connecting United Airlines flight to Heathrow.

