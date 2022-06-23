John McEnroe offers Rafael Nadal injury advice to ‘get through’ Wimbledon

Nadal’s coach and former world No 1 Carlos Moya went one step further and suggested that becoming a father could spur the Spaniard on and give him extra motivation to play.

“In my time hardly anyone travelled with their children, it is also true that people retired at 30-32 years old to start a family,” he told Eurosport. “Now everything has been delayed a lot, that’s why many travel with their children.

“I don’t think this topic will be the one that takes him away, on the contrary, it will be an extra motivation, he is very familiar, he loves children, although I am sure that at first he will miss [the baby] a lot when he has to go on a trip.”