Kate and Prince William ‘really stepping up’ as couple ‘very much aware’ succession close

In recent years, in particular, over the past few months, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William have taken on a more prominent role within The Firm. Their active roles as senior members of the Royal Family have been because the couple are “very much aware” that their royal takeover is nearing and that they both understand that Charles “is not a young spring chicken”. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Daily Mail’s assistant editor Charlie Lankston discussed William and Kate’s preparation for their future with the Royal Family.

Ms Lankston said: “Kate and William are really, kind of, stepping up to the plate, as far as leading the monarchy.

“Now, William is not the next in line to the throne, his father [Charles] is going to be the next monarch.”

She added: “However, Kate and William are very much, already in that, kind of, waiting in the wings role.

“They are both very much aware that they will be on the throne probably, you know, not too far in the future.”

