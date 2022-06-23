Kate ‘very keen’ to have Prince Harry invited back to UK to celebrate William’s birthday





To celebrate Prince William’ milestone birthday, the Queen is reportedly planning to host a joint party for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 40 in January. Earlier this year, Kate’s birthday plans were scrapped due to the surge in Covid rates in the UK. Speaking in one of the latest episodes on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean discussed Kate’s wish for Prince Harry to attend the birthday celebrations.

Mr Sean said: "According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge is very keen for Harry to be invited [to her and William's joint birthday party]. "[Although] no mention of Meghan, I noted in the quote I was told." He added: "Apparently she thinks this would be an actual great way of bonding together. "Birthdays are a time, as she's pointed out, of celebration, families, and having loved ones around you".

The royal expert then mentioned Kate's attempt to get the brothers to bond following Prince Philip's funeral. He said: "As we saw, you know, a while back at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, she [Kate] tried to her very best get them to rebond, however, adding that, "it didn't work." He added that Kate is "nothing but a trier" and that "she did like Prince Harry". Mr Sean said: "She was very close to him, had a very good close bond and friendship. "For her, she would very much like to see some relationship mounted back together".

Earlier this month, the Sussexes, and their children, returned to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Despite "the fab four", as they were previously dubbed, all in attendance at the celebrations, one royal commentator claimed the Cambridges didn't attempt to introduce their children to Harry and Meghan's youngest, Lilibet. The Sussexes reportedly invited the Cambridges, and their three children, to Lilibet's birthday, which was held over the weekend of the Jubilee celebrations. The famiy did not attend due to an appearance in Wales the same day.