Kathryn Dennis Reveals How Her Relationship with Chleb Is Different from Her Previous Romances | Bravo TV Official Site

Kathryn Dennis is opening up about the next chapter of her life. The Southern Charm cast member, who has gone through more than a few ups and downs over the years, looked back on the past decade of her life in the Season 8 premiere, while also sharing details about her relationship with Southern Charm newcomer Chleb Ravenell.

“Chleb and I have been together for a little over a year now,” Kathryn shared in the June 23 episode, adding, “After six months, we moved in together and we decorated the whole house together. It was super exciting.”

The Southern Charm-er went on to reveal more about her romance with Chleb, sharing that it was the “first relationship that has moved in steps and at a certain pace.”

It’s no secret that Kathryn previously experienced some whirlwind romances, but she noted in the June 23 premiere that her relationship with Chleb was different, saying it was “nice to have a little more structure” with her current boyfriend, and noting, “Historicially speaking, I have had none.”

Kathryn also reflected on her life prior to her milestone 30th birthday. “There’s a lot that happened. I had two beautiful babies, but also it was a crazy ride,” she said, later adding that she was looking forward to her 30s. “It’s a decade for me to use everything I learned in my 20s and pursue the life that I truly want, not one that is just given to me.”

Kathryn also shared how excited she was for her next chapter and her “over-the-top, Gatsby-like” 30th birthday party with Chleb, while also revealing how much she appreciated her relationship with him during an interview in the June 23 episode.

“I love how good of a heart Chleb has, and he’s got a really great outlook on life,” she said in the Season 8 premiere, adding, “I tend to overanalyze everything, and he just kind of simplifies everything for me.”

Watch new episodes of Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c and streaming on Peacock. Plus, catch up on every episode ever through the Bravo app.

And if you want to see everything that Southern Charm Season 8 has in store, check out the first look below.