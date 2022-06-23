Katie Price ‘swerves court for third time’ as ‘case is moved to 2023’

It appears that Katie Price has swerved court for a third time, after her court case is reported to have been moved to February 2023.

The 44 year old former glamour model and mum of five was due to be in court over her £3.2million debt repayment following bankruptcy.

Whilst her appearance at London’s Royal Courts of Justice was originally scheduled for June 7, it was ‘vacated’ at the last minute, with no confirmation at the time on when the next hearing would occur.

The hearing is allegedly postponed after after it has been claimed by liquidators handling her case alleged that she had not been “engaging fully” in paying creditors.







Now it seems that it won’t happen until next year, as The Sun reported that it is now scheduled for February 9, 2023.

The hearing had originally been delayed from November 2021.

OK! has contacted JMW Solicitors LLP and Katie Price’s reps for comment.

A source reportedly told the publication: “The delay will give the courts the chance to see how fully she is now working with the people she owes money to and provide a clearer picture of where she stands in repaying her debts.”

According to The Sun, Katie’s bankruptcy trustees want to find out how much she has been paid for her TV work, including recent Channel 4 show, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.







Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019, although she was once worth £45million after her successful modelling career and various reality TV shows.

It’s reported that she planned to pay £12,000 a month to creditors through an individual voluntary arrangement, although it seems that she has failed to keep up with said payments.

Her 11-bedroom Sussex mansion, dubbed ‘Mucky Mansion’, is reported to be worth £3million, however, it was hit with a repossession order last year after she has reportedly failed to keep up payments for a £500k debt.







It’s the latest in a string of court woes for Katie, after she pleaded guilty, in May, to breaching a restraining order against her ex husband Kieran Hayler’ s girlfriend, Michelle Penticost.

The star had initially pleaded not guilty in magistrates court back in April, instead requesting that she be tried in Crown Court, however she changed her plea in May, with Katie then pleading guilty to the offence.

In January, Katie announced that she was launching her new OnlyFans account, in a seeming nod to her old ‘Jordan’ glamour modelling days.

“SUBSCRIBE TO MY ONLYFANS CHANNEL!,” she first wrote on Instagram. “I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else. I am going to bare my soul and reveal lots of inside secrets – while having lots of fun in the process.”

