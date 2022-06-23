Man Utd told Christian Eriksen ‘deciding between two clubs’ as Erik ten Hag view emerges

United are thought to have made a play for the attacking midfielder and Erik ten Hag is keen to bring him to the club as part of his new project.

But there were fears Tottenham were in the driving seat to re-sign the 30-year-old until his representatives revealed there had been no contact from Spurs for over two weeks.

The twist has seemingly reopened the door for United to conclude a deal and according to Sky Sports, Eriksen’s final decision is between the Red Devils and Brentford.

Bees boss Thomas Frank is hoping for clarification within the next two weeks with Brentford prepared to make Eriksen the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

