Marijuana Business in California

Is weed legal in California? California has been at the forefront of liberalizing marijuana laws in the United States and has become the first state to make this plant legal for use and sale. Cannabis for medical purposes was legalized here in 1996; however, the first attempts were made back in 1972. Recreational marijuana has been allowed since 2016. This review covers the perspectives of running a marijuana business in the state and the main difficulties that hamper its effective growth.

Cannabis Business Overview

Each county and city government in California can dictate its own cannabis laws. Counties have the right to license or prohibit any type of cannabis business, while incorporated cities within the county can also decide to restrict or ban any type of cannabis business:

44% of cities/counties allow 1 type of marijuana business;

56% of cities/counties don’t allow any type of marijuana business;

62% of cities/counties don’t allow retail marijuana business.

In addition, the city rules don’t need to align with the regulations of the county they are in. There is an online map for travelers not to be confused and realize the weed situation in the city/country they are heading to.

After voters legalized recreational pot, adult citizens 21 and older are permitted to buy, possess, use, transport, and give away weed within the state. The possession limit is 1 ounce for recreational consumers and 8 ounces for medical marijuana (MMJ) patients.

As for cultivation limits, adults are allowed to grow 6 plants regardless of their maturity level, while a maximum for MMJ patients and their caregivers is 6 mature or 12 immature plants.

Even though recreational weed became legal in 2016, it took 2 years for the state businesses and private cultivators to receive licenses and grow cannabis. Now, marijuana is the largest commercial crop in California. The state provides most of the cannabis consumed in the United States. In particular, 3 counties (Trinity, Humboldt, and Mendocino) form Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, which produces 60% of all American weed.

Purchase and Delivery

Now, consumers can buy cannabis and cannabis-infused products in dispensaries from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. unless the city laws do not reduce the operating hours. These institutions sell weed products to adults for non-medical use upon providing their ID card and also to MMJ patients and their caregivers upon providing an MMJ card. Cannabis delivery is permitted and can be provided either by a dispensary or an independent delivery company.

Finding the best dispensary in Sacramento or any other city is not a problem due to helpful internet directories. They give information about work hours and the product menu and help find the nearest store. The array of goods for sale in most of them is impressive, like in All About Wellness.

Cannabis products bought from licensed vendors can be lawfully returned, but the return policy depends on the retailer.

Business Taxation

In California, legal cannabis is taxed at 4 various layers of the supply chain. Besides the tax imposed on cultivators, there are also:

A state and local excise tax paid by marijuana distributors;

A state and local sales tax paid by customers (medical patients are exempt from the sales tax.)

Beginning January 2022, the cultivation tax rates have been adjusted because of the inflation and are as follows:

$10.08 for 1 ounce of dried flowers;

$3.00 for 1 ounce of dried leaves;

$1.41 for 1 ounce of fresh cannabis plants.

Some local governments may assess additional taxes on marijuana businesses, ranging from 10% to 20% of total revenues. So, California reported $308 million in marijuana tax revenue with $39 million in cultivation taxes in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Hefty taxes have become a burden for many growers, leading to an increasing number of illicit producers and even forcing some cultivators out of business. The black market sales approach $8 billion annually. The failure to pay taxes for their business gives illegal retailers an advantage over licensed producers.

A new budget for 2022-2023 offered by California Governor Gavin Newsom includes a proposal to eliminate the state cultivation tax and give licensed growers relief from high costs. After 3 years, California would raise the retail excise tax from 15% to 19% to compensate for the lost revenue. Other provisions in the governor’s plan include $20 million for grants to municipalities to improve their retail licensing programs.

Business Licensing

All commercial cultivators, distributors, retailers, testing laboratories, dispensaries, and other vendors engaged in the cannabis industry should apply for a state license, get registered in the program, and obtain the appropriate license type.

Dispensaries with an “A” license can sell cannabis products for recreational purposes, and “M” licensed dispensaries are allowed to sell marijuana to MMJ patients. Since a limited number of California cities legalized these pharmacies, some weed stores apply for both types of licenses. There are also combination licenses that allow vendors to cultivate, manufacture, and sell cannabis.

Problems Linked with Cultivation of Weed California Faces

In 2020, the Bureau of Cannabis Control in California had around 2,500 investigations into reported illicit cannabis stores and delivery services, while the state has only 918 legal microbusinesses. So, the total number of illegal retailers is almost twice the size! High taxes, strict rules, and local government opposition make running a profitable legal cannabis business almost impossible.

There are nearly 50,000 cultivation sites that grow cannabis without a permit and use banned pesticides that can poison water supplies and wildlife. Again, products bought from unlicensed stores pose a health risk and may cause lung illnesses. Since the unchecked California weed ecosystem causes economic and environmental damage in the state, farmers and shop owners are pleased the governor takes the leading role with a starting point in tax relief. Otherwise, people will proceed to shop for illegal but cheaper marijuana.

Conclusion

The California marijuana market has been blooming for almost 5 years after recreational cannabis was legalized. The weak point is that the vast majority of weed sales are still underground, and California has relaxed penalties against illegal cannabis operations in the name of racial justice. The legal side of these problems is lagging behind other states that regulate the pot market. Cultivators and retailers look forward to the state authorities working the legislative budgetary process and obtaining more tax relief; otherwise, the newly created weed economy can potentially devastate.