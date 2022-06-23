Max Verstappen sent secret text message about Lewis Hamilton after controversial crash





Max Verstappen sent a secret text about Lewis Hamilton moments after his high-speed crash at the British Grand Prix last season, according to World Touring Car star and ViaPlay F1 pundit Tom Coronel. Verstappen apparently sent the message while on his way to hospital after the 180mph crash at Copse Corner. There was much debate as to whether the heavy collision was Verstappen’s fault or Hamilton’s as the pair went wheel-to-wheel.

Coronel messaged Verstappen to ask if he was okay after the heavy shunt and claims the Red Bull star messaged him back just three minutes later. His reply, shared with Express Sport in an exclusive interview, was received at 4.18pm UK time, just over an hour after his car smashed into the barrier. It read: “Cannot cope with the pressure that guy hahaha. Don’t worry Tommy, we’re gonna beat him this year.” Speaking about the message, Coronel said: “I have Max on the WhatsApp, when he was on his way to the hospital from Silverstone. “I tell you he never complained he was pushed out, never. He just said Tommy don’t worry we will catch him.” READ MORE: Max Verstappen demands ‘quicker’ Red Bull ahead of British Grand Prix

The Mercedes made contact with Verstappen's rear right tyre, ripping it off and sending the Dutchman hurtling towards the barriers. The incident was recorded at 51Gs which saw Verstappen sent to hospital for precautionary checks. Meanwhile, Hamilton was able to carry on and eventually went on to win the race, scoring 25 points against his rival in the championship. At the time, Hamilton said he was "concerned" about Verstappen but refused to apologise for his part in the incident. The Briton added: "I don't think I'm in the position to have to apologise for anything, we're out there racing."