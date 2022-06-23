Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered ‘big pay deal’ for Jubilee interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the royal fold for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations – but their relegated seats were a telling sign of their change in status. They no longer use their HRH styles and the event was their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago amid the Megxit storm. Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the royal couple have since been offered TV deals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

“American networks are very keen on is to sit down with Harry and Meghan to get their take on what has been spectacular years.

“I’ve been told that Australian TV too are interested particularly all the mainstream media now.

“When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan.”

