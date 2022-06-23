Moses Ingram Joins Apple Limited Series ‘Lady In The Lake’, Replacing Lupita Nyong’o Alongside Natalie Portman

Moses Ingram, fresh from starring in Disney+’s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has joined the Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake.

Ingram, who scored an Emmy nomination for her role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, will star alongside Natalie Portman in the series, which comes from Alma Har’el. She plays Cleo Sherwood in a role that was previously held by Lupita Nyong’o, who exited earlier this year.

The series, which is currently in production, is based on Laura Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel. It takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Ingram’s Sherwood, a hardworking woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman also star.

The series comes from studio Endeavor Content alongside Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

Honey Boy director Har’el writes alongside Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers and Boaz Yakin. She also will direct and exec produces alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa.

Portman also executive produces alongside producing partner Sophie Mas, Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf, Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge for POV Entertainment, Yakin and Lippman.

The series marks Portman’s first foray into television as well as Har’el’s first TV project.

Ingram’s other credits include Apple/A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, in which she starred opposite Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lady Macduff; Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay; and Peter Hedges’ The Same Storm.

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Fox Rothschild.