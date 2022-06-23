Categories
Naomi Campbell, 52, in risqué braless display with unbuttoned shirt at Paris Fashion Week


Naomi Campbell, 52, oozed confidence as the British icon opted to go braless beneath a seasonal tropical print shirt during her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week today.

The supermodel attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show unveiling their Spring-Summer 2023 collection at the opulent Cour Carrée of the Louvre.

The mum-of-one added a pair of matching lilac trousers as she chose to keep the eye-catching shirt unbuttoned as she joined a selection of guests.

She accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and kept her long tresses immaculately styled with a middle parting.



By Michelle Marshall

Michelle Marshall is a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk

