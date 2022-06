Two Norwegian labour unions have signed new wage deals with oil service companies, the unions said on Thursday, preventing a strike among workers.

Some 646 members of the Safe and Industri Energi unions had threatened to go on strike at companies such as Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Subsea 7 unless a deal was reached.

(Reuters – Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)