Outlander’s John Bell ‘in tears’ over Young Ian script: ‘A devastating loss’

Season six of Outlander may have finished earlier than usual, but all eight of its episodes still managed to pack a punch. As fans buckle down for yet another long period of ‘Droughtlander’ before the next outing hits Starz, main cast member John Bell has opened up about what it meant to portray some of Young Ian’s most difficult moments.

Scottish star John has revealed how he felt after reading Young Ian’s turmoil in the fourth episode of Outlander’s sixth season, Hour of the Wolf.

This episode delved further into Ian’s journey with the Mohawk than ever before as fans met his wife, Wakyo’teyehsnonhsa/Emily (played by Morgan Holmstrom).

Sadly, their coupling resulted in multiple miscarriages, which was interpreted as a bad omen.

As Ian had not been born of the Mohawk, he was banished from the tribe, leaving his wife to be married to one of their own.

