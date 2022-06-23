Pregnant Leona Lewis keeps active as she takes blossoming baby bump on hike

Pregnant former X Factor winner Leona Lewis showed off her blossoming baby bump in stretchy all-in-one gym gear as she kept active on a hike.

The 37 year old is expecting her first child in the coming months with her husband, choreographer Dennis Jauch.

The mum-to-be was glowing in the grey one-piece and she wore a blue sweatshirt wrapped around her waist as she showed off her natural beauty without a scrap of makeup on.







(Image: Backgrid)



She also donned a baby pink cap to keep the sun out of her eyes and wore a black bag slung over her shoulder.

She’s been keeping active throughout her pregnancy, often being seen out on strolls in her gym gear and visiting various gyms for pregnancy-friendly workouts.

Leona achieved incredible success after winning the X Factor in 2006, and she went on to secure a number one in the charts with her winner’s single – a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s A Moment Like This.







(Image: The Mega Agency)



She announced that she was expecting her first child with Dennis via Instagram in March, with a glamorous snap, with the caption: “Can’t wait to meet you in the summer”.

The stunning snap was of Leona wearing a figure-hugging long-sleeved black dress to show off her growing baby bump.

She wore her hair down in glamorous curls and looked totally content at her impending arrival.







(Image: Instagram / @leonalewis)



Her husband Dennis also shared the photo to his own Instagram page, with the caption: “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer. You’re one hot a** Mama leonalewis.”

Leona recently celebrated her baby shower with her nearest and dearest at the Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood Essex.

She looked stunning as she matched the brief in an off-the-shoulder printed yellow and white dress which she teamed with a farm-appropriate pair of green wellington boots, which were painted with white flowers.







(Image: The Mega Agency)



The expectant mother looked stunning as she posed in front of a huge beige and white balloon display and flower arch, with the words ‘Baby Jauch Lewis’ pinned to the frame.

She also posted a sweet photo of Dennis kissing her shoulder and captioned the series of snaps: “Baby Jauch Lewis’, and ‘Showered with love at my favorite place to be @hopefieldanimalsanctuary”.

More recently, she enjoyed a second baby shower in LA, where she resides with Dennis, and she bared her baby bump in a cut out floral dress.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Feeling all the love at my baby sprinkle. Love my friends and fam so much, feeling very supported and uplifted at the final stage of pregnancy. @thepicnic.collective thank you for this magical set up.”

