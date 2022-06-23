Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella visit Norway with their parents

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were accompanied by their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on their visit to Norway. The royal family stepped out in Oslo on Wednesday for the opening of the “Sailing the Sea of Science” exhibition at the Fram Museum.





Crown Prince Haakon of Norway joined the couple and their twins at the opening on June 22. Charlene, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, looked effortlessly chic wearing a black pantsuit. The Princess and her husband, who will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary next month, were photographed sharing a kiss during the outing.

Prince Albert opened the exhibit with his seven-year-old son by his side. According to the Norwegian Royal House, the exhibit shows Prince Albert I of Monaco’s “expeditions and the early Norwegian expeditions to Svalbard. Prince Albert I led a large number of scientific expeditions – including to Svalbard in the period 1898-1907.”





Descendants of Norwegians who participated in the Prince’s expeditions to Svalbard also attended the﻿ opening of the exhibit.

Earlier in the day, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene had lunch with King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway at Bygdø Kongsgaard. A photo of the four Monégasque﻿ royals and the Norwegian King and Queen was shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, who recently got engaged, were also featured in the picture.