Red Arrows set to fly over parts of the country on the way to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Over 200,000 spectators are expected to flock to West Sussex to witness one of the most eagerly anticipated motoring events of the year. The festival will begin at 9am on Thursday, June 23 and run until Sunday, June 26.
To mark Thursday’s big opening, the incredible Red Arrows will soar in the skies around Britain on the way to West Sussex.
The famous RAF team will set off from RAF base Scampton at 9.50am today.
They will stop off at Farnborough for a couple of hours before heading off again for the Goodwood Festival display at 12.30pm.
On their way to Farnborough, the red arrows will pass several towns.
The opening day of the festival will feature some spectacular car shows, first-ever showcases of next-gen cars, the world famous hillclimb and much more.
The gates will open on Thursday at 7am before the Hill action begins at 9am.
A big part of Thursday is seeing all the latest and greatest road cars from the world’s manufacturers, with a number of world debuts due to take place before the cars run throughout the day.
There are also rally and off-road machines taking to the hillclimb, and at 10.30am the Goodwood Action Sports gets going with a warm-up show.
The Red Arrows will roar across the skies at 12.30pm for the first of three displays scheduled for the weekend, the Forest Rally Stage opens at 1pm and the action at the Britpart Off-Road Arena kicks off at 1.30pm.
Driftkahana practice is at 4.20pm, so expect plenty of smoke.
