RHOC’s Hanna Kinsella glows in all white outfit weeks after giving birth

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Hanna Kinsella looked incredible as she attended an event in Manchester, just weeks after giving birth.

Hanna, 34, who is dentist to the stars was out to support her husband Dr Martin Kinsella, one of the UK’s leading cosmetic and aesthetic doctors, at the launch party of his new skincare range, DR KINSELLA CBD SKIN.

Mother-of-two Hanna wowed in a white tight-fitting asymmetric jumpsuit that featured flares at the legs and a dramatic flowing cape over one shoulder.







(Image: Splash News)



She wore her dark hair in an elegant up-do and sported huge false black eyelashes to jazz up her makeup, as well as wearing chunky gold earrings and carrying a sparkly clutch bag to complete the look.

Martin, 40, looked dapper in a beige blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and cream chinos as he posed alongside his wife of two years.

Back in November Hanna announced to OK! readers she was pregnant with her second child, eight months after welcoming her first son Maximus James into the world.

Whilst the couple were pleased about the pregnancy, they admitted that it was a bit of a “shock” finding out that Hanna was expecting again so soon after having Maximus.







(Image: OK Magazine / Chelsea White)



Hanna said: “It wasn’t planned at all. When I did the test and it was positive, it was just the biggest shock ever – I was so emotional.”

Speaking about the 14-month age gap between her two children, Hanna, who had a planned C-section for her second labour, said: “They’re going to be so close.”









She admitted: “One of the big things I was thinking when I saw that blue line was, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to cope?’ My life is so hectic as it is with the businesses and filming I just think, ‘What am I going to do with two babies?”

Hanna gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Kimia Rose, at the beginning of May, telling OK! that they were “so in love”.









She shared various intimate images of herself and Martin in scrubs as their newborn daughter was handed to them for the first time.

The star told us: “Three have become four, our beautiful little girl has arrived safe and sound. We are so in love and feel so complete.”

Before she was born, the pair also exclusively shared with OK! that their second child would be a girl.

Hanna told us: “We’re so over the moon about it. It’s amazing because now we’re going to have one of each,

“It’s weird because I had a gut instinct it was a girl.”

And proud dad Martin said: “I’m really excited about having a girl – I think I’ll be a good dad for a girl.”

