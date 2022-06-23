Royal Family LIVE: California mums’ fury as baby Lilibet’s doctor suddenly closes practice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling “very slighted” by a sweet gesture made by Prince Charles during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert claimed.

As they met in St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, Prince Charles exchanged a sweet moment with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, when he blew her a kiss.

Speaking on the latest episode on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean discussed Charles and Kate’s exchange and the Sussexes feelings towards it.

Speaking of Charles’ gesture, Mr Sean said: “According to a very good source, that’s one of the things that Harry and Meghan now feel very slighted by.

“[This is] because of what Prince Charles did in the Cathedral.”

He added: “In fact, some are saying, [this] is the biggest insult that they’ve received since they departed, of course, and decided to become Megxit.”

