Sam Eggington, Adam Azim, Dylan Cheema and Karriss Artingstall | Watch Live Media Day


Exclusive live coverage from the BOXXER Breakthrough media day in Coventry, featuring exciting talents Sam Eggington, Adam Azim, Dylan Cheema and Karriss Artingstall.

STREAM TO START AT 1410

Rising stars of British boxing will be in action this Saturday at the Skydome Arena in Coventry, live on Sky Sports.

All-action brawler Sam Eggington meets an unbeaten opponent in Poland’s Przemyslaw Zysk in what promises to be another thrilling battle featuring Britain’s ‘most exciting fighter’.

Top prospect Adam Azim is being stepped up into the first 10-round contest of his burgeoning career. The 20-year-old from Slough though will be looking to demonstrate his explosive punching power against Belgium’s Anthony Loffet.

Karriss Artingstall won the Olympic bronze medal last year at the Tokyo Games. Now she is taking her first step into the pro sport as she makes her professional debut.

Dylan Cheema and Cori Gibbs both made their names winning BOXXER Series tournaments and both now continue their exciting journey up through the pro ranks.



