Categories
UK

Subsea 7, Others Sign Wage Deals With Labor Unions in Norway | MarketScreener


MT Newswires 2022

Subsea 7, Others Sign Wage Deals With Labor Unions in Norway | MarketScreener

All news about SUBSEA 7 S.A.

Analyst Recommendations on SUBSEA 7 S.A.

Sales 2022 4 936 M
Net income 2022 47,7 M
Net Debt 2022 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 2 323 M
2 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 869
Free-Float 74,4%


Duration :


Period :

Subsea 7, Others Sign Wage Deals With Labor Unions in Norway | MarketScreener

Subsea 7 S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends SUBSEA 7 S.A.

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Subsea 7, Others Sign Wage Deals With Labor Unions in Norway | MarketScreener

Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7,94 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.