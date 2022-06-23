Categories
Tech titans team up to shape the future of the metaverse — Apple notably absent


Today Meta, Sony, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Nvidia joined forces to form Voltron. Just kidding, the tech giants are teaming up to form the Metaverse Standards Forum. Not only will you find the names of familiar tech companies on the member’s list, but you will also recognize names such as Ikea and Alibaba, which own massive retail outlets. 

The biggest tech company you will not see on the list is Apple. While the consortium naturally didn’t mention Apple’s absence and Apple itself didn’t comment, it’s possible that this is attributable to Apple’s common focus on keeping its ecosystems proprietary.

Why is Apple sitting this one out?



