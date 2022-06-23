Looking for the best NZ-41 loadout in Warzone? The NZ-41 is a full-auto assault rifle that desperately needs attachments to realise its potential. A recent update prior to the launch of Warzone Season 4 has drastically improved a number of key attachments for the NZ-41. As a result, this assault rifle is currently one of the best weapons in the battle royale game right now.

When customised using our loadout, the NZ-41 is one of the best Warzone assault rifles, though it suffers from a lack of recoil control. With the right attachments, however, we can mitigate this additional recoil and almost eliminate it entirely. The result is a powerful and precise AR that’s good at all ranges, and particularly excels in mid-to-long range engagements. The best NZ-41 loadout allows you to down enemies in four hits, or two headshots if you can land them.

You unlock the NZ-41 at level 41, so if you’re not quite there yet, we recommend getting to grips with the STG 44 – we have the best STG 44 loadout to help you out. Once you’ve got your hands on the NZ-41, though, here are the best attachments and perks we recommend – with a few alternatives, depending on personal preference.

The best Call of Duty Warzone NZ-41 loadout is:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: LOR Mk1 Burst

LOR Mk1 Burst Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock : Orbweaver E Pack

: Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mag

: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The MX Silencer buffs the NZ-41’s accuracy and damage range, making it more reliable in mid and long range engagements. This attachment does negatively impact the weapon’s aim down sight speed and sprint to fire time, but it makes up for this with its sound suppresion muzzle to keep you off the mini-map.

We’ve gone for the LOR Mk1 Burst which trades mobility for improved damage range, the ability to fire in bursts, and a huge boost to the weapon’s accuracy stats. The only issue with this attachment is that it defaults to burst firing right away, as long as you remember to switch back to fully automatic, you shouldn’t have any issues.

You’ll see the G16 2.5x optic on most assault rifles, and it’s perfect here as it offers additional accuracy and control. Optics are a matter of personal preference, however, and it’s worth trying them all to find one that feels the best to you. The best option for improving your accuracy even further is the Orbweaver E Pack. This attachment provides recoil control, flinch resistance, and accuracy, though it does reduce your movement, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speed.

We recommend the M1941 Hand Stop for the underbarrel to improve the NZ-41’s recoil control and accuracy. The only negative effect of this underbarrel is that it hurts your hip fire accuracy, but you should avoid firing this way at all costs.

The 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round magazine gives the NZ-41 even more control, accuracy, movement speed, and ammo capacity. However, this comes at the cost of bullet velocity, range, and damage. Although the best NZ-41 loadout makes the gun as steady and precise as possible, we’ve stacked the AR with enough attachments to achieve this already, and at this point retaining the weapon’s damage is more of a priority.

Lengthened ammo increases your bullet velocity, which is excellent for mid-range fights. We recommend the Hatched Grip as it buffs your horizontal recoil control without introducing any negative effects. Finally, the best perks are Brace, to further control your initial firing recoil, and Fully Loaded, a must in order to start off with full ammo.

That’s everything you need to put together the best NZ-41 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you fancy trying a different approach, check out our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone, and the best Warzone Pacific loadout drops.