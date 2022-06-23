‘The best person to work with’ Vera’s Brenda Blethyn pays tribute to ITV co-star

He went on to pay a tribute to leading lady Brenda. In view of his 27,000 followers, the actor penned: “And that’s a wrap for a little while on Vera.

“Congratulations to our amazingly hard-working & talented crew…. But especially my buddy Brenda & cast.”

The Aiden Healy star concluded: “Enjoy your breaks & see you soon for more filming! Keep safe X.” (sic)

The Aiden Healy star also shared a post on Instagram. Along with a selfie of himself, Kenny told his followers: “Wrapped & on my way home!

“2 amazing eps in the can. A much-deserved break for cast & crew. Keep safe X #vera.” (sic)

Vera is expected to air on ITV later this year.