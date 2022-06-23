The One Show viewers blast ‘shambles’ episode with ‘wasted’ Rowan Atkinson interview

A few viewers found something a bit more positive to say, however, with Charlie writing: “Rowan Atkinson is so fascinating #TheOneShow.”

Rowan’s new Netflix comedy Man Vs Bee promises to be a lot of laughs, as it relies on the Mr Bean star using a lot of physical comedy as he’s filmed alone in a house.

The actor plays Bumbling dad Trevor, who stumbles into a bit of luck when he’s given the opportunity to house-sit a posh mansion.

However, things quickly go sideways when he becomes obsessed with a cunning bee that causes him to unleash chaos.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.